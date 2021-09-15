RAKES, Alberta June



Alberta June Rakes entered heaven's glory on Saturday, September 11, 2021, after a short illness. She was born to the late Eugene Cash Hood and Alberta Riggs Hood on



January 14, 1927, in Kenova, WV. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Rev. Harold Ray Rakes, and precious sisters, Jean Connell and Leona Thompson. She is survived by her son, Dr. David (Betty) Rakes and three granddaughters: Lori Rakes McNeill (David), Whitewright, TX; Tina Rakes Crawford (John), Greenville, SC; and Holly Rakes Ocampo (Al), Beavercreek, OH; 14 great-grandchildren: Cade (Delanie) Chick, Hannah McNeill,



Benjamin (Talisha) McNeill, Hunter Toler, MaryKathryn McNeill, McKenna Toler, Madison Toler, Evan Toler, Samuel McNeill, Lachlan Crawford, Aila Crawford, Paisley Crawford, Guardian Ocampo, and Highland Ocampo; two great-great-grandchildren, Aria Chick and Canon Chick; as well as several nieces and nephews. She is also survived by three very special friends: Barbara DeiDolori, Gwen Seely, and Phyllis Shoenleben.



June was a devoted wife and mother. She loved being with her family. One of her greatest joys was spending time with her family in the chalet that she and her husband built in



Chalet Village North, Gatlinburg, TN. She was also a member of Classics Senior Adult Bible Study at First Light Church, Vandalia; and the Huber Heights Senior Center where she



enjoyed line dancing and traveling with the seniors on their trips.



Early in life she came to know Jesus as her personal Lord and Savior. She spent her adult life serving in three churches: First Baptist Church Fairborn, First Baptist Church Lower Valley Pike, and Maple Heights Baptist Church where she was



currently a member. She taught Sunday School and Vacation Bible School, worked in the nursery, sang in the choir, and was active in WMU; she served wherever and whenever needed. At First Baptist Church Lower Valley Pike, she also served as Pastor's Wife.



As an adult, she attended nursing school and became a Licensed Practical Nurse. She worked at Kettering Hospital in the Newborn Nursery, and later in the Outpatient Surgery Clinic. After her employment with Kettering Hospital, she worked for Maxim Healthcare Services.



She was quick witted and funny; always positive and cheerful; and most definitely will be missed.



The family would like to express their sincere thanks to the doctors, nursing staff, support staff, and volunteers at Hospice of Dayton who provided excellent care not only to June but also to her family.



There will be a graveside service for immediate family only, with a Celebration of Life service for her family and friends at a later date. Alberta will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband at Fairfield Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her memory to Hospice of



Dayton. Online condolences may be made to the family by



