RAINES, Chris "CeCe" Age 76 of Kettering, Ohio, passed away on September 17, 2020. The family is holding a private service and hopes to plan a celebration of her life at some time next year. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to one of the following charities designed to help students: West Carrollton Pirate Packs or the Van Wert City Schools Special Education Department. For full obituary please visit www.routsong.com.
RAINES, Chris
RAINES, Chris "CeCe" Age 76 of Kettering, Ohio, passed away on September 17, 2020. The family is holding a private service and hopes to plan a celebration of her life at some time next year. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to one of the following charities designed to help students: West Carrollton Pirate Packs or the Van Wert City Schools Special Education Department. For full obituary please visit www.routsong.com.