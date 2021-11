RAGLIN, Carolyn



Age 69, a native of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Tuesday,



October 26, 2021. Funeral



service 11 am Thursday, November 4, at Mt. Enon M. B. Church, 1501 W. Third St. Visitation 10-11 am. (Mask



Required). Interment, West Memory Gardens. Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.