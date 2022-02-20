RAGLAND, Samuel

RAGLAND, III, Samuel J. "Skippy"



Was born January 27, 1953, to the late Samuel Jr. and LaDora Ragland. He passed February 16, 2022. A 1971 graduate of Jefferson Twp. High School,



retiree of Central State University and a skilled carpenter. He leaves 4 siblings: Deboria, Craig (Donna), Robin and LaMont; devoted girlfriend Malinda Brooks; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Walk Through Visitation



9-10 AM, Friday, February 25, 2022, at H.H. Roberts Mortuary. Funeral Service follows at 10AM. Interment Woodland



Cemetery. Masks are Required.


