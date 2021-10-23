RAGAN, Nathan A.



Age 46 of Hamilton, passed away at UC West Chester



Hospital on Monday, October 18, 2021. Nathan was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on August 10, 1975, to Gene Ragan and



Charlotte (Blevins) Ragan.



Nathan worked at Wendy's for over 25 years. He loved music and going to concerts, and



enjoyed his guitar collection. Nathan and his family attended church at Hamilton



Christian Center. He loved doing things with family and friends, but especially spending time with his two girls; he loved them very much.



Nathan is survived by his wife, Carrie Ragan; twin daughters, Ella Ragan and Paige Ragan; his brother, Jim Asher and sister Vicki Carter; along with many neices, nephews, cousins, other family and friends. Nathan was preceded in death by his



parents, Gene and Charlotte Ragan.



Funeral service will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave, Hamilton, Ohio, on Tuesday,



October 26, 2021, at 1:00 PM with Rev. Curtus Moak of Hamilton Christian Center officiating. Burial will follow at Millville Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick



Funeral Home. www.browndawsonflick.com.

