RAFFEL, Danny

1 hour ago

Age 62, of Dayton, passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022. Danny was born in Dayton on June 29, 1960, to Gene and Christine. He was preceded in death by his mother; infant son, Dan Jr.; and grandparents, Bertha and Eugene Sr. Danny is survived by his father; sisters, Kathy Smith and Debbie (Rick) Carr; numerous nieces and nephews; and friends. The family will receive friends on Friday, October 21, 2022, from 5-7 pm at the Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Rd., Dayton, OH 45424. The service will follow at 7pm. To send a special message, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com.

