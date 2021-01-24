X

RADER, Wilma

RADER, Wilma Theora (McCormick)

Age 90, of Springfield, passed away in her home on Thursday afternoon, January 21, 2021. She was born in Springfield on April 9, 1930, the daughter of the late Douglas and Ella

(Heidorn) McCormick. She was preceded in death by her husband, Horace Rader in 2001. Wilma is survived by a few dear friends. A graveside funeral service will be held at 11:30 a.m., Saturday in Vale Cemetery with Pastor Tim Walden presiding.

