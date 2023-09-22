Rader, Leo Reed JR "RJ"



An October Memorial is planned for Leo R. Rader, Jr. (R.J.), age 84 ½ years, who peacefully passed away on June 27, 2023 at the Brethren Retirement Community, Greenville, OH, where he'd been a 6 month resident dealing with complications from urinary bladder cancer. Funeral services were held on July 8, 2023 at the Meng Funeral Home, Odon, IN followed by burial at Fairview Cemetery, Elnora, IN.



Leo was born at home, on August 20, 1938 on "Gobblers Knob", Odon, IN to Leo Reed Rader and Thelma Olive (Greenwood) Rader. He graduated from Elnora (IN) H.S. in 1956, then attended Vincennes (IN) Community College and Spokane (WA) Community College, where he graduated with AA & AS Degrees and Aircraft Maintenance Certification. Having learned to fly as a teenager at the Washington, (IN) Airport, his love of flying propelled him to acquire ratings to operate single engine, multi-engine, & commercial airplanes plus acquire a Certified Pilot Instructor's License. He worked as an aircraft (A&E) mechanic and flight instructor for 28 years at Phillipsburg (OH) Airport, then 18 years for Woolpert, Beavercreek (OH), piloting aerial survey mapping acquisition flights for their commercial and government contracts. Leo retired from Woolpert in 2018 at age 80. Leo was in the National Guard for 10 years, serving in Linton (IN) and Spokane (WA). While in the Pacific Northwest, he met and married his wife of 57 years, Mary Ann (Schiavoni) Rader of Greenacres (WA), raced go-karts and motorcycles, fished, bought & refurbished a Taylorcraft taildragger airplane, and learned skydiving and scuba diving.



A 50 year resident of rural Arcanum (OH), Leo was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, Arcanum; a member of the Quiet Birdmen, Urbana; served as Past Worshipful Master of Arcanum Masonic Lodge #295; a member of the Ancient Accepted Scottish Rite, Valley of Dayton, where he was a 32nd Degree Mason; a member of the Greenville Chapter #77 - Arch Masons of Ohio; Past Illustrious Master of Matchette Council #91, Greenville - Royal and Select Masons of Ohio; and a member of Coleman Commandery #17, Troy - Knights Templar of Ohio. Leo loved his time with family, friends, flying, flower & vegetable gardening, and reading.



Leo is preceded in death by his parents; brother and sister-in-law, Dale "Moge" and Rosaline Rader; and brother and sister-in-law, Richard "DeeDee" and Ruby Jean Rader. In addition to his wife, he is survived by their three children and their families: Leo Reed, III and Teresa (Rapp) Rader - children: Carmen & Carrie Rader (West Chester, OH); Leah Marie Rader and partner, Steve Cassavant - children: Madelyn and Violet Philhower (Berkeley, CA); and Julie Anne (Rader) and Jerry Klein - children: Lily and Jakes Klein (Raymond, OH). Also surviving are former son-in-law David Philhower and sister-in-law Beverly Kay (Rader) Gray (Plainville, IN).



Online condolences and fond memories may be shared with the family at www.mengfuneralhome.com. If led, contributions to a local animal shelter or library will always be a memorial to Leo.



A celebration of Leo's life will include a Masonic Memorial Service by the members of Arcanum Masonic Lodge No. 295 followed by the Scottish Rite Ring Service. The celebration will close with a "sending off" sharing of memories and stories of Leo from anyone who would like to participate. Refreshments will follow. The services will be held on Sunday, October 8th, 2:00 PM at the Greenville Masonic Temple, 200 Memorial Drive, Greenville, OH.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com