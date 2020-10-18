RADER, Angela T. ANGELA T. RADER, 89, of Springfield, passed away at Wooded Glen on Friday evening, October 9, 2020. She was born in New York City on August 11, 1931, the daughter of the late Angelo J. and Lupe Mena. She graduated from the High School of Commerce in New York. She met her first husband while he was stationed in Bayonne, NJ, and they moved to Springfield, OH. She worked at the Springfield Municipal Court Probation Department, remained a loyal employee, and retired following 42 years of service. Angie made a lasting impression on everyone she met. Her co-workers were like an extended family to her. She also worked part-time at the former Monte Zinn Auto Dealership. Angie was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church, where she was active in organizing the church bazaar every year. She was a former booster leader at Jefferson Elementary School, member of the Springfield Legal Secretaries, and a member of PBW Association at St. John's. Angie was an avid reader, enjoyed traveling, playing cards, music, shopping, but especially spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and friends. She was a very giving person, putting everyone else before herself. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her. She leaves to cherish her memory, her sons, Jack Overs of Springfield and Robert (Linda) Overs of Powell, OH; son-in-law, Michael Wagner of Springfield; grandchildren; John (Kim) Overs, Ty (Angela) Wagner, Nicholas Wagner, Amber Rader, and Cori Overs; step-grandchildren, Shayne Ray and Britani Ray; and great-grandchildren, Kendall Overs, Chelsea, Kaidyn Barker, Blake and Maddox Wagner, and Colton Stumbo. Also surviving are sisters, Stella Mena of NYC, Louise (Bill) Gemake and Jennie Tellian, both of Riverdale, NY, and Lu (Gino) Civale of Yonkers, NY; many nieces and nephews; special friends, Eileen Johnson, Sandra Gaier and Linda Edwards; as well as many other family members and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Rader in 1988; a son, Joe Rader in 2005; and daughter, Donna Wagner in 2019. A service of remembrance will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020, in St. John's Lutheran Church with Pastor John Pollock presiding. The family will receive friends at the church beginning at 11:30 a.m. until the time of service. The LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME is serving the family. You may express condolences to the family at www.littletonandrue.com



