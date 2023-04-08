Quilling, Tammy Caldwell

Caldwell Quilling (Huey), Tammy Melody



Tammy Caldwell Quilling sadly passed away on Sunday, April 2. Tammy is survived by her mother, Gail Hall, daughter, Samantha Caldwell-King, granddaughter Elle King, brothers Joseph Huey, Timothy Huey, John Huey with whom she resided the last 6 months, and Douglas Hall. She is also survived by her aunt, Sandra Queal of New York and loving friends Doug and Robin Carmichael. Her former husband, Thomas Caldwell and his parents Betty and Jim Caldwell, and special sister in law Ruth Caldwell with whom she was very close. She also has a son Zachary Caldwell and current husband whom she was in the process of divorcing. Again. Private services were held on April 6. Many thanks to those friends and family who supported Tammy during this difficult time.

