QUATMAN, Elmer E.



Elmer E. Quatman, 77, of Loveland, passed away on Thursday, February 4, 2021. He was born in Dayton on October 29, 1943, to parents, Elmer and Loretta Agnes (Thomeczek) Quatman. Elmer had worked for General Motors for 25 years and also worked doing roofing and painting. Elmer is survived by his wife, Virginia (Mulligan) Quatman; daughter, Jennifer and Bob Jakubovic; son, James and Beverly Kammer Quatman; granddaughter, Arden



Jakubovic; brothers, Gerald and Shirley Quatman, Joe Quatman, Dave and Janet Storck Quatman, Mike Quatman and Robert and Barbara Quatman; sisters, Mary and Steve Sepeck and Anita and Joe Fricke; sister-in-law, Kathleen



Mulligan; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; and sisters, Beverly Gannon and Carol Wilt. Mass of Christian Burial will be Tuesday, February 9, 2021, at 11:00 am at Holy Family Parish - Holy Trinity Church, 201 Clark Street, Middletown, with Father John Civille as



celebrant. Visitation will be prior to the mass from 9:30 - 10:30 am at Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home, 3805 Roosevelt Blvd (at Bonita Dr.), Middletown. Masks and social distancing are required for all who attend.


