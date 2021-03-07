X

PYTEL, Monroe

PYTEL, Monroe Louis "Mo"

Age 20, Son of Norman Pytel and the late Susan Cooper-

Pytel, brother of Teagan Ruth and the late Donovan Jerome, grandson of Ruth Cooper and the late George Cooper, and Walter and Ruth Pytel, and nephew, cousin and friend of many. Mo joined his Mother and Brother to be just one more Guardian Angel on

Monday, March 1, 2021. Family and Friends are invited to gather for a Mass of Angels on Thursday, March 11 at 10 am at the Church of the Assumption, 9183 Broadview Rd., Broadview Hts., OH 44147 (Please Meet at The Church). Facial coverings are required, and social distancing applies. Burial will immediately follow at All Saints Cemetery, Northfield, OH. 440-842-7800 www.buschcares.com.

