PYLES, Phoebe A.



101, of Springfield, OH, passed away December 10, 2020. She was born on November 13, 1919, to Byron and Anna



Skillings. Survived by her brother: John Skillings; nephews: Bruce Skillings, Leslie Skillings, Jr., Byron Skillings, and Ronald McClintick; nieces: Joyce



Gilmore, Cindy Burri, Gretchen Russell, Kirsten Forrest;



brother-in-law: Robert Pyles and sisters-in-law: Gertrude Clark, Ethel Pyles and Martha Pyles; and many great-nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by husband: Howard Pyles; brothers: Leslie Skillings, Sr. and Gene Skillings; sister: Mary McClintick; nephews Gerald McClintick and David McClintick; brother-in-laws: Verlyn Pyles, Roland Pyles, Homer Pyles, Dale Pyles and sister-in-laws: Lena Skillings, Jean Skillings, Wilma Webster, Mary Smith, Ruth Deam, and Alma Jean Pyles. Many thanks to all the staff at Forest Glen Health Campus and to Hospice. No service scheduled at this time. Arrangements by the TROSTEL, CHAPMAN, DUNBAR & FRALEY FUNERAL HOME, New Carlisle, Ohio. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to



