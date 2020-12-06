X

PYLES, Nora

PYLES, Nora Belle

Nora Belle Pyles, age 87, of Springfield, passed away on Thursday, December 3, 2020, while surrounded by her loving family. She was born the daughter of the late John & Lovina (Tolle) Post on July 4, 1933 in Peebles, Ohio. She is preceded in death by her parents & sister Judy. Nora is survived by her loving husband of 67 years, Marlin Pyles; daughters, Sherry (Mark) Fenters of Springfield, Terri Pyles of Urbana; brother, Phil Post of Springfield; sister, Iris McIntosh of New Carlisle; grandchildren, Jason (Casey Durig) Fenters, Matthew (Alley Standley) Pyles; great-grandchildren, Carter, Layne, & Caiden; cousin and best friend, Janice Champ; beloved dog, Dusty; numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. Nora was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She will be missed by all of those who love her. For many years she was a member of a bowling league, however in her free time she enjoyed nothing more than spending quality time with her family. Friends may call on Tuesday, December 8, 2020, from 9:30AM - 11:30AM, at Richards, Raff & Dunbar Memorial Home, 838 E. High St., Springfield, Ohio 45505 where funeral services will begin at 11:30AM. Interment will follow at Ferncliff Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.RichardsRaffandDunbar.com

