PYLES, Alma Jean



Alma Jean Pyles, 84, of Springfield, passed away on Saturday, December 5, 2020. She was born on July 6, 1936, in Waterloo, Ohio, the daughter of the late Roscoe and Zelda (Payne) Pyles. Her life was spent with family and was affectionately known as "Aunt Jeanie" to 40 nieces and nephews. She was full of selfless love, had a nurturing heart and was endearing to all. Jean is survived by two siblings: Dr. Robert Pyles and Gertrude Clark; sisters-in-law: Phoebe Pyles, Ethel Pyles and Martha Pyles; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, and siblings: Howard Pyles, Wilma Webster, Verlyn Pyles, Mary Smith, Roland Pyles, Homer Pyles, Dale Pyles and Ruth Deam. A celebration of her life will be held as well as livestreamed on Thursday, December 10th at 11:00 a.m. in the North Hampton Community Church. The family will receive friends from 10-11:00 a.m. prior to the service. Burial will follow in the Rose Hill Cemetery. For online expressions of sympathy, her memorial video and livestreaming information visit www.littletonandrue.com.



