Purvis, Carolyn

Purvis (Crow), Carolyn Emily



Carolyn (Crow) Purvis, age 83 of Hamilton, passed away on April 15, 2024. Born on May 17, 1940 to Robert and Lillian (Senft) Crow, who preceded her in death.



Carolyn is survived by her Husband, Ron Purvis. They would have celebrated 63 years of marriage on May 27th. Also survived by her brother, Thomas (Jennifer) Crow of Punta Gorda, Florida, Her daughers Jennifer (Jeff) Hershner of Camden, Susan Purvis of Fairfield, her granddaughter, Katelyn (Ben) Fox of West Manchester and grandson, Brett Hershner of Centerville and two great grandsons Beckett and Kallan Fox. A private celebration of life will be held at a later time. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to Hospice of Cincinnati P.O. Box 633597 Cincinnati, Ohio 45263-3597 (www.hospiceofcincinnati.org) or to The National MS Society (nationalmssociety.org)



