Obituaries

PURNELL, Gerald A. "Jerry"

82, (Jerry) passed away in the early morning hours of November 30, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio, where he had been ill for 3 years. Gerald was a longtime resident of Dayton, Ohio, and was employed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base for over 30 years. Gerald was an avid golf player and was the Chief

Financial Officer for the Dayton Fairway Golf Club for many years until his illness. Gerald leaves to mourn 2 loving daughters, Christina and Geralyn Crump both of Columbus. 1 sister, Ellen Kinchen, Bellefontaine, Ohio, a devoted and loving granddaughter, Tierra Crump, of Columbus, as well as other grandchildren and great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and a devoted companion of many years, Ora

Miliner, of Dayton. There will be a private service for immediate family in Columbus Wednesday, December 9, 2020.

Arrangements by Diehl Whittaker Funeral Services, Columbus, OH.

