PURKS, Mary Wanita



Age 86 of Riverside, passed away Tuesday, November 16, 2021, at Widow's Home,



Dayton. She was born in



Dayton on June 24, 1935, the daughter of Willard and Cletus (Urschel) Gibson. She worked at Brainer's Metal Industries in Dayton for over 23 years and at the Dayton YMCA as a



server for over 10 years.



She is survived by her children Guy (Donna) Ward, Tracy (John) Purks Grover and Barbara



(Toby Sr.) Purks Collins; 15 grandchildren Randy Ward,



Amanda Ward, Toby Collins Jr., Marissa Garrett, Tasaeka Clark, Helma Collins, Tammy Owens, Adrienne Ward, Leslie Collins, Christopher Collins, Jackson Marker, Dina Shroute Barnhart, Troy Ward, Cheyenne Everhart, Scotty Everhart; 20 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandson; brothers Johnny Gibson and Joseph "JD" (Georginna) Demaris; sister Patty



Gibson and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.



She is preceded in death by her parents; step-mother Mary Jean Gibson; step father Theodore Ledford; first husband



Walter Ward Jr. and second husband Tommy Purks; sons



Teddy, Robert and Randy Ward; daughters Darlene Ward,



Tina Purks and Anna Purks Everhart; granddaughter Dal'Linn Clark; brothers Harry, Willie, Chris, Mike and Ronnie Gibson; and sister Delores Barns. The family would like to thank Latosha Horton and ShaTina Smalls for being her caregiver aides since 2015.



A gathering of family and friends will be held on Friday, November 26, 2021, from 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm at the ZERKLE FUNERAL HOME, 11900 N. Dixie Dr., Tipp City. A funeral



service will be held on Friday at 1:00 pm at the funeral home with Pastor Tom Henn officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Gardens, Tipp City. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may made in Wanita's memory to Hospice of Dayton, 324 Wilmington Ave., Dayton, Ohio 45420. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.zerklefh.com.

