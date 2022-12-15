PURDIN, Virginia

PURDIN (Addis), Virginia Mae



The seventh child of Roy S. and Daisy (Beekman) Addis died at home surrounded by her family following a brief illness on December 12, 2022. Virginia (Ginny) was born April 27, 1936, in Springfield, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her parents; her in-laws, Mary and Leroy Carnes; one granddaughter, Sandra Donnelly; brothers, Arlie Addis, Roy S. Addis, Jr. and sisters, Mary Lou Fay, Leona Curry, Donna Brex, Elizabeth Stevens, and Beverly Porter. She is survived by her husband of nearly 30 years, Jerry Purdin; three daughters, Vikki Donnelly, Kathi Bivens and Lori De Los Santos (Michael) of LaVernia, Texas; one son, Richard R. Bivens (Cora) and three sisters, Carol Moehn, Zoe Taylor, and Linda Addis. Ginny enjoyed the love of her family including grandchildren, Thomas Donnelly (Shannon), Amanda Adelsberger, Michael Bradley (Crystal), Richard F. Bivens (Hannah), Jinny De Los Santos, Tifney De Los Santos, Xavier De Los Santos, Riley Bivens, Carter Bivens and Rachel Bivens and great-grandchildren, Chela Donnelly, Adrianna Bivens, Anastasia Adelsberger, Sophie Donnelly, Abby Donnelly, Xander Bradley, Maxx Bivens, Olive Bradley, and Maggie Bivens. Ginny's wonderful sense of humor and bright outlook will be greatly missed by her many beloved nieces and nephews. She felt very blessed to have her treasured friend and caregiver, Missy Fultz; dear friends, John and Marianne Marburger, and family pet, Autumn in her life. A memorial gathering for family and friends will be held on Saturday, December 17, 2022, from 4-5 pm in the New Hope Church, 21 E Harding Rd., Springfield and a celebration of Ginny's life beginning at 5 pm in the church with nephew, Pastor Kevin Moehn officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations be made in Virginia's name to the Clark County Dog Shelter, 5201 Urbana Rd., Springfield, OH 45502. You may express condolences to the family at



www.littletonandrue.com



