PURCELL, Steven J.



Age 72 of Hamilton, passed away Sunday, December 27, 2020, after battling complications from surgery. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on July 3, 1948, the son of the late James and Iris (Schorr) Purcell. Steven graduated from Garfield High School in 1966. After graduation, Steve enlisted in the



Marines serving 4 years, 2 tours and received the Purple Heart.



He is survived by his sister, Linda (Purcell) Bucher; a daughter, Ranae Pennington; a son, Matt Purcell; 4 grandchildren; a great-grandson.



Special thanks to Dick Baker (old friend), Mary Kay and the VA services. Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. Online register book a



www.zettlerfuneralhome.com



