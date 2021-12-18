PUMA, Joan L.



Age 89 of Hamilton, passed away in Hospice of Hamilton on December 15, 2021, at 5:00 PM. She was born in Hamilton on April 5, 1932, the daughter of Ernst and Ruth (Holstein) Smith. Joan was a 1950 graduate of Notre Dame Catholic High School and a 1974 graduate of Miami University. She was a faithful member of St. Peter in Chains Catholic Church and a dedicated educator for 24 years. She was a principal and teacher at St. Joseph Catholic School from 1972 to 1979. She retired from Hamilton City School District in 1994 where she was a teacher at Cleveland Elementary School. She was a loving wife, devoted mother, and loyal friend to many. On June 27, 1953, at St. Veronica's Catholic Church in Hamilton, she was married to Frank Puma. She is survived by five children, Cheryl (Art) Fiehrer of Hamilton, Thomas (Cindy) Puma of Hamilton, David Puma of Anthem, Arizona, Michael Puma of Cincinnati, and Kathleen (Tim) Krucki of Findlay, Ohio; three siblings, Maureen Okruhlica of Louisville, Kentucky, Mark (Mary Alice) Smith of Fairfield and Daniel (Marilyn) Smith of Naples, Florida; sixteen grandchildren, Jared Fiehrer, Bret (Amanda) Fiehrer, Kym Fiehrer, Tommy (Jill) Puma, Jennifer (Brian) Jett, Aaron (Stefanie) Puma, Tony Puma, Angela (Keith) Orchard, Matthew Puma, Michael Puma, Marc Puma, Mitchell Puma, Kelly Krucki, Kevin (Jessica) Krucki, Krystan (James Brewer) Krucki, and Kayce Krucki; and ten great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Frank Puma; a daughter-in-law, Carol Puma; and three siblings, Marjorie Lamb, William Smith, and Gail



Reynolds. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, December 20, 2021, at 10:00AM in St. Julie Catholic Church, with Fr. Ed Hoffmann, Celebrant. Burial will be in St.



Stephen's Cemetery. A celebration of her life will be held on Monday from Noon to 4:00 PM at Fairfield Optimist, 4505 Joe Nuxhall Way, Fairfield, OH. In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to the gofundme page for Joan Puma Memorial Fund benefiting Angelman Syndrome (https://gofund.me/9a522699). Alternately, contributions can be made to the Badin Catham Club, 571 New London Road, Hamilton, 45013. Online condolences are available at www.weigelfuneralhome.com.

