PULVER, Carl

PULVER, Jr., Carl



Raymond "Butch"



Peacefully departed to his heavenly resting place on April 24th, 2022, at his home in Waverly, Ohio. He was born on December 13, 1938, the son of Carl Raymond Pulver, Sr. and Minnie (Kittles).



A graduate of Springfield High, Carl was a hard worker as a youth working in the family grocery store, Pulver's PDQ. He started his own car business, Salyer-Pulver Body Shop, Foreman's Dealership and then to his final retirement in 2001 with State Farm Insurance Company as an Estimator. He then enjoyed retirement, traveling with Sandy, his wife of 21 years, to Mexico, Florida, Texas, Niagara Falls, and out west on a 6000-mile road trip from Las Vegas north to Washington State and down the Pacific coast to Yuma, Arizona, and back to



Vegas. He enjoyed life to the fullest up to the end of his earthly life. He loved nature, his family, and his Lord Jesus.



In addition to his parents, those preceding him in death are his 2nd wife, Helen Pulver, son Raymond, daughter Lisa and sister Susan K. Pulver.



Survivors include his wife Sandra (White-Pulver), sons Carl R. Pulver III (Pamela), Eric Pulver, daughter Lynne Pulver (Steve), Scott Pulver (Jackie), step-sons Dustin White, Joshua White (Terra), step-daughters Cheri Nelson (Dan), Tiffany Lehman (Bruce) plus fifteen grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren and nephews.



A memorial service will be held Friday, May 6, 2022, at 12:00 PM at Ferncliff Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 501 West McCreight Avenue, Springfield, Ohio. Visitation begins at 10:00 AM until the time of service. Pastor James Ballard will officiate. Interment will follow in Ferncliff Cemetery and



Arboretum. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to National Church Residences Hospice Care at 681 East Third Street in Waverly, Ohio 45690.



