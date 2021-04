In loving memory of



Willard and Fred Puckett



Beloved sons of the late Evalee Puckett, our angels on earth and in heaven. Devoted to their families, they were



cherished by all who were blessed to love them.



We mourn their loss, celebrate their lives, and know they are at peace with our Mother in their heavenly home.



At ease, my dear brothers. "I have fought the good fight,



I have finished the course, I have kept the faith."



2 Timothy 4:7