PUCKETT, Pauline Neville



Pauline Neville Puckett, born March 18, 1928, Dayton, OH, to Waymon Lee and Jessie Lee Puckett. She departed this life on October 7, 2021. She was a graduate of Paul Laurence



Dunbar High School, 1946;



Miami University of Ohio, 1966; a Masters in Ed., Wright State University; a MA in



Religious Education and



Doctor of Ministry Degree from the United Theological Seminary, Dayton, OH.



Pauline was employed in personnel and payroll at Wright-Patterson AF Base after 33 years. She also worked for the State of Ohio Department of Education- Adult Basic Education Program. She served as field ministry supervisor and facilitator in the Department of Contextual Education of Supervised Ministry at United Theological Seminary. She served as coordinator for the Payne Lay School of Theology. She was an



active volunteer at Good Samaritan Hospital and the Dayton Art Institute.



Pauline was a member of Bethel Missionary Baptist church where she served enthusiastically as Director of Christian



Education; Superintendent of the Sunday School; Co-Director Vacation Bible School; member of the Chapliers Ministry; the Beulah Missionary Ministry; Dramatic Guild and the Sanctuary Choir



Preceded in death by her parents, sisters Anna Burns and Ruth Davis, and niece Waymon Hayes. She is survived by nephew Dwayne (Cynthia) Knowles, Columbus, Ohio; nieces Gary Ann Williams, Marcia Burns, Paula Davis, Dayton, Ohio; Mary Luckie and Tawnette Mattison from Georgia; and other



nieces, nephews, friends and the Bethel family.



Pauline donated her body to the Wright State Anatomical Gift Program. Due to COVID-19 a private memorial service will be held at Bethel Missionary Baptist Church.

