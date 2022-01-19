PUCKETT, Larry



Age 73, of Hamilton, went home to Heaven on January 16, 2022. Larry was born on



October 13, 1948, in Hamilton, Ohio, the son of James and Mary (Minton) Puckett.



A lifetime resident of Hamilton, Larry graduated from Taft High School and joined the United States Marine Corps. in 1967. He served his country proudly in both Vietnam and Cuba until 1971. On June 30, 1972, he married Louise Perkins of West Virginia. He was a Deacon at Twinbrook Hills Baptist Church, where he was a member for fifty years.



Larry was preceded in death by his parents: James and Mary Puckett, sister: Jean Bowling, brother: James Puckett and nephew: Greg Knodel.



He is survived by his wife: Louise, daughter: Connie (Chad) Carr, grandsons: Cody (Carrigan), Casey, and Cooper, great-grandson: Colton, sisters: Connie (Larry) Knodel and Donna Puckett, numerous nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.



Visitation will be held at Twinbrook Hills Baptist Church, 40 Wrenwood Drive on Saturday, January 22, 2022, from 10:30AM – 12:30PM. Funeral immediately following. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Twinbrook Hills Baptist Church or the Juvenile Diabetes Foundation.



Condolences can be made at www.browndawsonflick.com/.

