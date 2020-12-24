PUCKETT, Carol Dean



Age 84, of Hamilton, died Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at her residence. She was born in McKee, Kentucky, on April 27, 1936, the daughter of Grady and Christine (Ramsey) Clark. Carol married Ray Andrew in 1951 and he preceded in her in death in 1972. She began her working career as a beautician and then was employed at Fort Hamilton Hospital as a nurse aide for 31 years. She retired in 2001. Carol married Glenn E. Puckett in 2004 in Lawrenceburg, Indiana. He preceded her in death in 2016. She was a past member of Post 1983 AMVETS Ladies Auxiliary and an active card player with her friends. Carol was preceded in death by her son Ray Edward Andrew in 2018. She is survived by her son Phillip Andrew, Hamilton; two grandchildren, Jordan and Evan Andrew; and five great-grandchildren. Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, December 26, 2020, at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N. W. Washington Blvd., Hamilton, Ohio 45013, with Rev. Edwin Beck officiating. Burial will be in Millville Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Online condolences are available at



www.weigelfuneralhome.com