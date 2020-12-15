PRYOR, Pamela M.



Pamela M. Pryor, age 58, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away peacefully in her home on



December 12, 2020, with her loving husband of 15 years,



Dieter "Spike" O. Pryor, by her side. Pamela was a devoted wife, mother of three children, Jason McDonald, K'sondra



Nicholson, Jessica Johnson, grandmother of five grandsons, Ethan, Aaron, Cody, Xavery, Connor, and mother to four very loving fur babies,



Sissy, Bubby, Bayer, and Casper. She also leaves to cherish her memory three sisters, Patricia Justice, Mary Blazer, and Sandra Beard; special family friend, Jerry Baisden; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, Irvin "Barry" and Doris Mae (Avery) McDonald; brother, Ross McDonald; an infant sister; uncle, Tommy Avery; and



brothers-in-law, Eugene Justice and Butch Blazer. Pamela had worked at the Salvation Army as well as Forrest Lake. She will be missed by all who knew her. Visitation will be held from



5-8 pm Friday in the JONES-KENNEY-ZECHMAN FUNERAL HOME. Funeral services will be held at 3:00 pm on Saturday in the funeral home. Face masks are required. Condolences may be shared at www.jkzfh.com.

