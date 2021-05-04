PRUETT, Becky

PRUETT (McClain),



Becky Ann



Age 60, of Middletown, Ohio, peacefully passed away on Monday, April 26th, 2021. She was born August 1st, 1960, to William and Helen (Creech) McClain, in Dayton, Ohio.



We will remember Becky for her beautiful smile, outgoing personality, and generous heart. She enjoyed numerous road trips and motorcycle



adventures all across the country with her husband Kenny. The most memorable of those being their trip to Yellowstone National Park, and multiple visits to the Smoky Mountains. She also loved many memorable trips with the girls (Cyndi, Joanie, Kristy, and Aunt Vic) and all family gatherings.



She is preceded in death by her mother, Helen McClain; and son, William Cox.



She is survived by her loving husband of 33 years, Kenny Pruett; father, William (Janet) McClain; brother, Doug (Sharon) McClain; sister, Cyndi (Randy) Gross; nieces and nephews, Julie, Jenny, Braden, Blake, and Jacob; one great-niece, Haley; as well as all her aunts, uncles, cousins, other family members and friends.



There are no scheduled services at this time, but the family is planning a celebration of life at a later date.

