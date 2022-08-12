PROFITT, Rosa Marie



90 of Middletown, OH, passed away on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at Spring Hills of Middletown surrounded by family and under the care of Day City Hospice. She was born March 15, 1932, in Olympia, KY, to Thomas Butler and Edna (Short) Ingram. Rosa was a member of St. Luke Presbyterian Church. She had a love for all things outdoors including gardening and flowers. She also enjoyed cooking and crafting. Spending time with family and friends and hosting gatherings at her house was a favorite to her. She like to travel and go to the beach and trips to the Midwest. Rosa graduated from Franklin High School then worked for Ohio Bell for five years. She was married to Elmer Profitt for 63 years.



Rosa is preceded in death by her husband, Elmer; her mother and father; brothers, Edward, Clarence and George Ingram; sisters, Eva Eads, Eunice Owens and Wilma Napier. She is survived by a sister, Myrtle Adams; daughters, Jennifer (Mike) Haker, Kimberly (Mark) Robinson; grandchildren, Holly (Tom) Sarver), Michael (Kelsey) Haker, Nicholas (Emily) Robinson, Kelly Robinson; great-grandchildren, Ava and Harper Sarver and her friends at St. Luke. The family wishes to thank everyone that has helped and prayed through her illness and to all the nurses and aides at Day City Hospice and Spring Hills of Middletown.



Visitation will be 10:00 am-11:00 am on Monday, August 15, 2022, at St. Luke Presbyterian Church, 280 N. Breiel Boulevard, Middletown, OH 45042. A Funeral Service will follow at 11:00 am with Rev. Richard Sedgwick officiating. Burial will be at Woodside Cemetery. Please visit www.breitenbach-anderson.com to leave online condolences for the family.

