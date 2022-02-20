PROFITT, Arthur



Age 94, of Middletown, Ohio, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Monday, February 7, 2022, at Spring Hills of Middletown, where he had been a



patient for one week. He was born March 29, 1927, in Wolfe County, Kentucky, and moved to Ohio when he was a teenager. He served in the U.S.



Army during WWII. Arthur



retired after 40+ years from Sorg Paper Company where he started out as a Machine



Tender and worked his way up to Supervisor of Mill 3. He was an evangelist in the Miami Valley and Kentucky area. He



enjoyed showing and training Walking Horses. The family



expresses their special thanks and appreciation to Day City Hospice for their loving and professional care of their father during his illness. Preceding him in death were his parents,



Luther and Ollie (Banks) Profitt; his wife and mother of his daughters, Dorothy (Haney) Profitt; his only grandchild,



infant Matthew Thomas Hollon; two sisters, infant Blanche Profitt and Effie "Jerri" Williams; and one brother, Gene Profitt. He is survived by two daughters, Diana Lynn (Calloway) Hollon and Linda Sue (James) Venters; and several nephews and nieces. Privateservices were held at the convenience of the family withPastor Gary Ashley officiating at Woodside Cemetery,Middletown. Memorial contributions may be made to Day City Hospice, 8039 Washington Village Dr., Dayton, Ohio 45458. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com.

