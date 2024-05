PROFFITT, JOYCE DIANA



PROFFITT, Joyce Diana, age 70, passed away Wednesday, March 27, 2024 at Hillspring Nursing Home of Springboro. Graveside services will be Friday, May 24, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. at Woodside Cemetery, Section 17, Middletown, Ohio with Dr. Dan Flory officiating. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Her complete obituary may be seen and condolences sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com



