PROFFITT, Jack M.



A native of Fremont, Iowa, and a recent resident of Middletown, Ohio, died as he lived—quietly and with no fuss—on Thursday, July 1, 2021, after a long illness. He had recently celebrated his 95th birthday. Jack joined the U.S. Navy on his 17th birthday and was assigned to the V-12 College Training Unit at Iowa State College where he graduated with a B.S. in Electrical Engineering. Upon graduation, he was commissioned as an ensign and assigned to the USS Cleveland.



In 1947, after being released from active service, he went to work for Geophysical Service, Inc. (GSI) of Dallas, Texas. Soon he was transferred to Houma, Louisiana, where he met and married Alma Samaha who moved with him to Canada, several states in the U.S and even to England, some of the many places where a "Doodlebugger" (Field Geophysicist) had to go. He advanced into management and was named a vice-president of the company, serving briefly in London, England, followed by 13 years at headquarters in Dallas.



He and Alma retired from GSI in 1981 and returned to South Louisiana where they lived until last fall when they moved to live with their daughter and son-in-law in Middletown.



During his career, Jack was named a Life Member of the Society of Exploration Geophysicists, where he served for several years on the scholarship committee and was a member of the International Association of Geophysical Contractors, where he served a term as chairman.



After retiring, he was active in his community. One of his proudest achievements was helping to establish the South St. Landry (Louisiana) Community Library where he served as the first Chairman of the Board and for several years as the volunteer business manager.



He is survived by Alma his wife of 72 years; daughter Priscilla Lane and husband Mike of Middletown, OH; son Stephen Proffitt of Idyllwild, CA; grandchildren Megan Lane Patrick and partner Dave Harvey of Cincinnati, Geoff Lane and wife Jessica Kichler of Windsor, Ontario, and Jackson Proffitt of Los Angeles; great-grandson Calvin Lane of Windsor; and his sister Janet Seright of Athens, TX. He was preceded in death by his parents Maurice W. Proffitt and Jessie Triplett Proffitt, and sister Sue Ann Stevens.



The family wishes to thank all of the staff of Hospice Care of Middletown (HCOM) for their excellent care over the past 8 months. They send special thanks to his nurse/case managers Julia Nenni and April Cook, his health aide Angela Settle and his social worker Lori Clements, all of whom helped him to enjoy the last months of his life to the fullest. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to HCOM at 4418 Lewis St. B, Middletown, OH 45044 or the charity of your choice. Services in the care of Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, Middletown, Ohio. Visitation will be on Friday, July 9, 2021, from 10:00 - 11:00 a.m. at Holy Trinity Parish, 201 Clark Street, Middletown, Ohio 45042. Funeral Service will follow at 11:00 a.m. with Father John Civille officiating. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com.

