PRITCHARD, Carol Yvonne age 65 passed away Saturday November 3, 2023. Yvonne was preceded in death by her parents; William Neal and Betty Ward Turner, sister Michelle Turner and brother Brian Neal. She is survived by her children; Mechel (Keith) Woods, Greg (Claire) Pritchard, Ashley (Michael) Kenyon, brother Bill (Laurie) Neal, step-sister Lynn Turner, grandchildren Jeremiah, Samuel, Elisabeth, and Bethany Woods, Lillyann and Bradie Kenyon, and Michael, Joel, and Melita Pritchard. A gathering of family and friends will be Saturday Dec. 16, 2023 from 12 noon-2 p.m. at the Sanner Funeral Home, 800 South Alex Rd. West Carrollton, OH 45449. Private service will follow. Final resting place will be at Highland Cemetery, Miamisburg.

Funeral Home Information

Sanner Funeral Home Inc

800 S Alex Rd

Dayton, OH

45449

