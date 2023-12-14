Pritchard, Carol Yvonne
PRITCHARD, Carol Yvonne age 65 passed away Saturday November 3, 2023. Yvonne was preceded in death by her parents; William Neal and Betty Ward Turner, sister Michelle Turner and brother Brian Neal. She is survived by her children; Mechel (Keith) Woods, Greg (Claire) Pritchard, Ashley (Michael) Kenyon, brother Bill (Laurie) Neal, step-sister Lynn Turner, grandchildren Jeremiah, Samuel, Elisabeth, and Bethany Woods, Lillyann and Bradie Kenyon, and Michael, Joel, and Melita Pritchard. A gathering of family and friends will be Saturday Dec. 16, 2023 from 12 noon-2 p.m. at the Sanner Funeral Home, 800 South Alex Rd. West Carrollton, OH 45449. Private service will follow. Final resting place will be at Highland Cemetery, Miamisburg.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
Sanner Funeral Home Inc
800 S Alex Rd
Dayton, OH
45449