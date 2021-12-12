PRINCE, Jennie Wilcoxon



90, affectionately called "Jennie Mae" "Grannie",



departed this life peacefully Monday, December 6, 2021, in Savannah, GA, with her loving devoted daughter, Vickie and son (in-law), Charles at her side. Jennie was born February 12, 1931, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late George Grammer Wilcoxon and Florence Marie Smith Wilcoxon. Jennie is also preceded in death by her



husband, James Prince; sisters, Barbara Allen, Marjorie



Holloway; daughter, Deborah Prince Rankin. Jennie received her early education in the Dayton Public Schools graduating from Dunbar High School in 1949. She worked at the old McCalls factory during high school through graduation. After high school graduation, she became employed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base working in the Foreign Technology Library. Jennie later transferred to the Defense Electronics Supply Center (DESC) as a Personnel Staffing Specialist. Here, Jennie was instrumental in establishing multiple career intern programs where military veterans and college graduates were hired and trained for specialized government positions. She received several awards for her work on these programs. She retired in 1986 with a combined 33 years of dedicated Civil Service. Jennie was a member of Summit Christian Church and served faithfully until she became ill. Jennie was a devoted and loving wife of 64 years, a mother, cousin, aunt, niece and friend, and leaves to cherish her memory, her daughter, Vickie and son Charles Lewis of Savannah, GA; aunt, Dorothy Smith of Dayton; granddaughter and great-grandson, Angela and Daniel Nzinga of Charlotte, NC; many special cousins; a host of nieces and nephews: Memorably, Renee (Michael) Jackson of Galveston, TX, Lawanda (Alfred) Gordon of Frisco, TX, Curemia Daily of St. Augustine, FL; longtime friend, Jimmie Dukes of Dayton; extended family son, Dean Brown of



Dayton; special neighbors, Francis Mayes, Samuel Adams,



Sonia and Gary Lenior, other relatives and friends. Funeral service 11 am Thursday, December 16, at Summit Christian Church, 4021 Denlinger Rd. Family will receive friends 10-11 am. (Mask Required). Interment West Memory Gardens.



Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home, Inc.

