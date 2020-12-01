PRIGOZEN, Harold S.



Harold Prigozen, age 102, passed away peacefully Sunday, November 29th at Grace Brethren Village in Englewood.



Harold was born May 14th, 1918 in New York City. He graduated from Lawrence High School on Long Island in 1936. He enrolled at The Ohio State University where he met his



future wife, Miriam Stein of Dayton. He later transferred to Brooklyn Polytechnic Institute in New York where he received his Bachelor's Degree in Mechanical Engineering, in 1941. He and Miriam (Midge) were married later that year. Their blessed union lasted until Miriam's death in 2008. Just short of 67 years.



While in New York, Harold and Midge had two sons, Richard and Marc. Following World War II, Harold moved his family to Florence, South Carolina for a short stint as a consulting industrial engineer. However, in 1948 the family moved to Dayton.



Harold had several positions during the family's first decade in Dayton, but, in 1959, Harold was hired by Schriber Sheet



Metal and Roofers to run their brand new industrial division. Over the years this division became, first, a wholly-owned



subsidiary, and eventually a stand-alone company, Schriber



Industries, Inc,.which Harold owned entirely.



Harold retired in 1986 and spent 34 wonderful years traveling, playing tennis, and biking. He also enjoyed senior classes at Sinclair and UDOLLI.



Harold was an early president of the Dayton Art Institute Associate Board of Directors. The October Fest, which became an Art Institute fund-raising staple, was begun during his watch. Harold also served as president of Temple Israel



Synagogue.



When Temple Israel moved to its new location in 1994, Harold and his BFF Burt Saidel organized the God Squad to build the Great Ark.. This amazing structure was built in Saidel's basement workshop and assembled on site.



But, the work didn't stop there! For several years thereafter the God Squad designed and built beautiful wood working projects for religious and public institutions throughout the Miami Valley.



One of Harold's most treasured memories was of a bike trip through Austria and Germany along the Danube with Saidel.



Harold was preceded in death by his wife Miriam, truly the love of his life, and by his three siblings, brothers Larry and Peter, and sister Barbara. He is survived by his sons Richard (Roberta) Prigozen and Marc Prigozen, his four grandchildren Amy (Richard) Zeno, Lisa Prigozen, Marnie (Mark) Lowden, and Jason Prigozen, and by great-grandchildren Susie Prigozen, Sarah Zeno, Leo and Iris Powell, and Solomon and Jaqueline Prigozen.



Harold will be interred privately at Riverview Cemetery.

