PRIER, Mary

PRIER (Hickey), Mary Loneta



Age 38, of Blacklick, Ohio, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Monday, March 21, 2022. She was born in Dayton, Ohio, on November 5, 1983. Visitation will be held from 4-8pm on Friday, March 25, 2022, at SCHOEDINGER NORTHEAST FUNERAL HOME, 1051 E. Johnstown Rd., Gahanna, Ohio 43230. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10am on Saturday, March 26, at St. Matthew the Apostle Catholic Church, 807 Havens Corners Rd., Gahanna.



Interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery. To view full obituary, please visit www.schoedinger.com.

