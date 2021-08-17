PRIDE, Loretta

journal-news logo
2 hours ago

Loretta Pride, 84 of Springfield, passed away on August 13, 2021. She was born on July 10th, 1937, in Springfield. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Tuesday,

August 17th from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME where a

celebration of her life will

follow at 5:00 p.m. Leave

online expressions of sympathy and view her memorial video at www.littletonandrue.com.




Funeral Home Information

Littleton & Rue Funeral Home

830 N Limestone Street

Springfield, OH

45503-3610

https://www.littletonandrue.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

