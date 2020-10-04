PRIDDY, Shirley A. Shirley A. Priddy, 80, of Springfield, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, October 1, 2020, in Forest Glen. Shirley was born July 7, 1940, in Springfield, Ohio, the daughter of the late Andrew Jackson and Viola Mae (Maloy) Mounts III. In 1959, she was a graduate of the first graduating class of Shawnee High School, Springfield. Shirley loved the Lord and was in His house whenever the doors were open. She enjoyed crochet, playing euchre, singing, playing the mandolin, entertaining, and cooking big meals. But most of all she took pride in being the best wife and mother she could be. Shirley's husband and family were her life. She would say she wasn't always perfect, but she gave it her all. Shirley's family describes her as being large and in charge, opinionated, coordinated, particular and a force to be reckoned with. She leaves a hole in the lives of those that loved her that no one person could fill. Shirley is survived by her children, Ellen (John) Mayberry Sr. and Arlos (Resa) Priddy; grandchildren, Amy Church, Ashley (Alan) Frantz, Arlos (Sarah) Priddy III, The Underwood boys, Luke, Levi, Logan and their families; her great grandchildren, Gabrielle "Gabby", Marlee, and Riley Church, Kendrick & Leland Frantz, Melody & Violet Priddy; 1 great-great-grandson, Graesyn Rhodes and siblings, Robert (Cathy) Mounts, Isie (Jim) Olderham, Joan Thompson; brother-in-law, Rondell (Vicki) Priddy; sisters-in-law, Wanda (Joe) Layne and Linda Mounts as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents; her beloved husband, Arlos Priddy Sr. and brother, Jack Mounts Jr; brother-in-law, Walter Thompson; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Myrl (Mavis) Priddy and a host of Arlos' siblings. Due to the restrictions of the Covid-19, we will be following the guidelines set by Governor DeWine's office. The use of face masks is required. Funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 6, 2020, in the VERNON FUNERAL HOME, Urbana, Ohio, with Pastor John Rice officiating. The family will receive friends from 11-1pm prior to the service. Burial will follow Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.vernonfh.com

