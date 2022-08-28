PRICHARD, Mildred "Patsy"



Age 91, of Spring Valley, went home to be with Jesus and many loved ones on Wednesday, August 24th, 2022.



To help the family celebrate her life, you are invited to share stories and memories during her visitation at Conner & Koch Life Celebration Home, (92 W. Franklin St. Bellbrook, OH 45305) on Monday, August 29th from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Life Celebration Services will be held on Tuesday, August 30th at 11:00 am at Conner & Koch Life Celebration Home with burial to follow at Bellbrook Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Hospice of Dayton (https://www.hospiceofdayton.org/donations/). You are also welcome to write a condolence message, send flowers, and share a story or picture about Patsy at



www.ConnerAndKoch.com