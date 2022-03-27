PRICHARD,



Gregory Thomas



Age 67, of Dayton, passed away March 19, 2022, at Hospice of Dayton after a short illness. Greg was born to the union of James Watt Prichard and



Natalie Loretta Prichard, on



November 20, 1954, in Dayton, Ohio. He attended E.J. Brown Elementary School and Colonel White High School before



ultimately moving to Englewood, OH, where he graduated from Northmont High School in 1973. Greg is survived by his loving wife of forty years,



Colleen (Harrison) Prichard, two sons: Adam (Lindsay) Prichard and Matthew (Kelsey) Prichard, three grandchildren: Bruce, Bailey and Grant, future grandchild due in May 2022, a brother James Prichard, and Dice, his four year old Cane Corso. Greg possessed a life-long passion for music, rarely being seen without a guitar within arm's reach. Greg also shared a



passion for vintage cars, especially Pontiacs. Greg wished to be cremated, and that his family celebrate his life in private.



Arrangements entrusted to Baker-Hazel & Snider Funeral Home & Crematory, and condolences for the family may be sent to www.bakerhazelsnider.com. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or SICSA.

