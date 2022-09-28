PRICE, William John "John/J.P."



64 years of age of Xenia, Ohio, caring and loving husband, father, brother and friend left this world suddenly on September 24, 2022.



John was born to William "Jr." and Luria "Dean" Price on November 17, 1957, in Dayton, Ohio.



John grew up in Xenia, Ohio, and attended Xenia Community Schools and graduated from Greene County Vocational School in heavy equipment in 1976.



John is preceded in death by his parents William "Jr." and Luria "Dean" Price and brother-in-law Don Wogoman.



John is survived by his wife of 34 years, Kerry (Bennett) Price, child Nicole Price (Arjun Prakash Babu), and sister Marsha Wogoman. He is also survived by his father-in-law Roger (Judy) Bennett and brother-in-law Stephen (Tiffany) Bennett, as well as extended family members including aunts, uncles and nephews.



John had a long career of 42 years working for vehicle maintenance contractors at WPAFB as a Service Technician, and since 1986 as Workleader. Throughout his career, he successfully completed a wide variety of technical training and was certified as an ASE Master in medium/heavy truck. John was a hard worker and took pride in the work he performed. He was honored to serve WPAFB for so many years.



John had a lifelong love of building and restoring hot rods. An active member of GoodGuys Rod & Custom Association, he took great pride in the work and details he put into every build. Building, showing and driving these cars, brought him closer to his friends and family. His friends and family could always find him on the weekends at a car show enjoying his time with the cars and people he loved.



Funeral service will be held 10:30am Thursday, September 29th at McColaugh Funeral Home, 826 N. Detroit St., Xenia with Pastor Andy Spencer officiating. Interment to follow at Valley View Memorial Gardens, Xenia. Visitation will be held 5-7pm Wednesday at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org.

