PRICE, Steven D.



Age 73, of Canton, MI, formerly from Springboro, OH, passed away May 22, 2022. He is predeceased by his wife Loretta Ann, his father Melvin Price and his sister Donna S. Smith.



He is survived by his mother Edna Price, daughter Jennifer (Jeff) and his grand-daughter Lauren, his sisters Kay Hemming (Chuck), Jean Van Winkle (Tom),and brother Mickey Price (Vicky) also his nieces and nephews.



Steve retired from General Motors, Delco Moraine Div. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and ballroom dancing.



Visitation is June 6, 2022, at Newcomer Funeral Home, Centerville from 12-1:00 services to follow.

