Price, Richard

Richard Price (Dick), a man precious to all of us, passed away June 25, 2024. Dick was blessed to have found two loves in his life. Dick and Barbara (Kreiling) were married in 1960 and had 38 wonderful years of marriage, until her death in 1999. He married Pam (Dodson) in 2003 and the two of them had 20 loving years of marriage. Dick is survived by children Barbara Lin (Ken), Rick Jr. (Katherine), James, Diane Arehart (Patrick), Cathy, Ken (Melissa), Greg Dodson (Karen), and Jennifer Nagel-Jamison (Eric). He is also survived by 23 grandchildren and their partners, along with 23 great grandchildren. Dick was predeceased by his brother Harry Jr, and he is survived by his brother-in-law Corky Kreiling and sister-in-law Dorene Willis. Dick was born in Portsmouth, Ohio on April 22, 1935. He was the son of Helen (Deskins) and Harry T. Price, grandson of Maggie (Prince) and Rennie Deskins, and Effie (Holt) and Harry C. Price. Dick was a veteran who served in the US Army, stationed in Worms, Germany 1958-1960. He was called back into active duty in 1961 during the Berlin Crisis, serving a year at Fort Detrick in Maryland. He earned his bachelor's degree in Math from the University of Cincinnati in 1967, finishing his degree in night school while working full-time and parenting several young children. He graduated with the second highest grade point average in his graduating class. In his early career, Dick worked at Union Central. He liked the math test they gave him as part of the interview, so he knew he would like becoming a computer programmer. He moved to Dayton to work for the Mead Corporation. While working at Mead, he was one of the founding managers of Mead Data Central (now LexisNexis), chosen by the President of Mead. Dick retired from LexisNexis in 1994 to pursue his many hobbies. Dick's love of bowling started early, working at his father's bowling alley. He bowled in many leagues and tournaments over the years and bowled a total of four(!) 300 games. Dick was an avid golfer, playing with his pals at MDC, his children, and his grandchildren. Over the years, he shot five(!) holes in one. During Pam's first (and last) time golfing with Dick, he had one of his holes in one. When Pam asked where the ball was, he said it was in the hole, of course. Dick was interested in researching his family tree, quizzing new partners of his children and grandchildren about their parents so he could add them to the family tree. He was also happy to show how the family was related to presidents and kings. From an early age, Dick was a voracious reader. He loved trivia and any kind of logic, math, or word puzzle, including using his math knowledge to excel at games of chance. He also thoroughly enjoyed taking cruises with Pam. Visitation for family and friends will be on Sunday, June 30th at Newcomer Funeral Home in Centerville, from 4:00pm until 6:00pm. His Celebration of Life will be held July 1st at 10:00am at Newcomer, followed by interment at David's Cemetery. The family would like to thank the staff at Hospice of Dayton for their dedicated care. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Hospice of Dayton or the American Cancer Society.



