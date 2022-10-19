PRICE, Mary Oma



Mary Oma Price, age 66, of Hamilton, passed away at Hospice of Hamilton on Saturday, October 15, 2022. Mary was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on July 19, 1956, to Bart Reed and Betty (Casteel) Shiflet. In 1971, she married William R. Price, who preceded her in death in 2005. Mary worked for Butler County Department of Human Services as a Social Worker for over 20 years. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends, gardening, BINGO and going to the casino. Mary is survived by her children, Jeffrey (Susan) Price and Cassie (Kelly) Price; her granddaughter, Sydney Price; her mother, Betty (the late Don Shiflet) Shiflet; her siblings, Anna (Tim) Justice, George (Janis) Reed, Michael (the late Vickie Reed) Reed, Callie Gellar, Billy Shiflet, Peggy Shiflet and Pam (Joe) Hoelle; her step-mother, Lorene Reed and children, Ada Laird, Tina (Ricky) Monhollen and Bart (Kim) Reed Jr.; and numerous neices and nephews. Mary was preceded in death by her father, Bart Reed Sr.; her stepfather, Don Shiflet; her beloved brother, David Reed; and her brother, Barry Reed. Visitation will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 330 Pershing Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Thursday, October 20, 2022, from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM. Funeral service to follow at the funeral home at 11:00 AM with Rev. Valerie McCann officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Condolences may be left at browndawsonflick.com.

