PRICE, Jeryl

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

Jeryl Gordon "Gordie" Price, 59, of Middletown, died

December 10, 2020, at University of Cincinnati Medical Center. He was born on May 23, 1961, in Dayton, OH, to Jeryl and Irene Peyton Price. He attended college at The University of Cincinnati and Ohio Northern, earning an associates degree. Gordie was a machine operator at Square D and was Union Vice President. He was an avid sports fan and loved bowling and spending time with family and friends. Jeryl is survived by his parents, brother, Rodney (Jodi) Price; niece, Kylee (Scott) Heichel; great-niece, Charlotte Grace; great-nephew, William Price Heichel; and many other loving family and friends.

Funeral Home Information

Wilson-Schramm-Spaulding Funeral Home Inc

3805 Roosevelt Blvd

Middletown, OH

45044

https://www.wilsonschrammspaulding.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

