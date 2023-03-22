Price, Irene

Price (Peyton), Irene



Our beloved Mother, Irene Price sadly passed away on March 19th at the age of 79. She was born to Larson and Betha Peyton and raised in Lebanon, OH. A graduate of Lebanon High School, she retired from Warren County Probate Court after 20 years of service. A proud member of her church, St. Luke United Presbyterian that devoted her life to caring for others and always put herself last. She was an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend. She loved spending time with her family and friends, cooking wonderful meals, working in her flower garden, going to church and watching football on Sunday's. She is predeceased by her father Larson, mother Betha, brother Warren, sisters Ilene, Crystal and Shirley, son Jeryl Gordon (Gordie). She is survived by her husband of 62 years Jeryl, her son Rodney (Jodi), sister Wanda, granddaughter Kylee Elizabeth (Scott) Heichel, three great grandchildren Charlotte Grace, William Price, Claire Estelle and her lifelong friend Linda Kuntz.



A private celebration of life will be held by her family at a later date.



All donations can be made in honor of Irene Price to Hospice of Middletown.

