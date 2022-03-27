journal-news logo
PREUSS, Stephen

PREUSS, Stephen

Beloved husband of Jean E. Berger. Loving father of Cris Mastropaolo (Eric) and

Stephen Preuss Jr. (deceased). Dear grandfather of Roman Mastropaolo, Samantha and Alex Moore. Cherished son of Frederick and Mary Preuss

(deceased). Caring brother of Kathy (Preuss) Spiering. Loving uncle to Maryrose Spiering,

Angela Hanakeawe and Marlena Hodson. Predeceased by loving brother Frederick Preuss. Steve loved to ride his

Harley and fish with friends. He loved nature and all animals, but especially kitties. Steve passed away March 16, 2022. He will be missed by many other family members and friends.

Private services will be held. In lieu of flowers, Steve would want you to perform an act of kindness in his name, or a

donation to a no-kill shelter.

