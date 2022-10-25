PRESUTTI,



Phyllis Elizabeth



May 12, 1942 - Oct. 19, 2022



Phyllis Elizabeth Presutti went to be with the Lord on October 19, 2022. She is survived by her husband Steven Gallimore, her children Michael (Monique) Presutti, Theresa Presutti, Joseph (T-na) Presutti, grandchildren Leah and Evangelina Presutti, Nick and Sophia Presutti, stepdaughter Nicole (Mark) Alsobrooks, and step-grandchildren Tyler and Devin Alsobrooks. Phyllis had a master's in education and taught for 33 years, enjoyed singing in her church choir, and ballroom dancing. She was an artist and created unique pieces of art and kept a beautiful flower garden. Phyllis will be missed by all that knew her. Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.

