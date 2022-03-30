PRATT (Henderson),



Nancy Sue



Nancy Sue Henderson Pratt, age 84, of Hamilton, passed away suddenly at her residence on Sunday, March 27, 2022. She was born in Ashland,



Kentucky, on September 14, 1937, the daughter of Oscar and Gwendolyn (Lee) Henderson. Nancy was a 1955 graduate of Ashland High School. On February 20, 1956, in Ashland,



Kentucky, she married Carlos Ray Pratt. Nancy was employed as a teacher's aide for the Hamilton City School District for



numerous years, prior to her retirement. Everyone that met Nancy would always describe her as a loving and caring



person that would always give a hug or a kiss.



Nancy is survived by her husband, Carlos Ray Pratt; one son, Daniel Ray Pratt; two grandchildren, Lindsay (Conor) Pratt-Stransky and Caroline Pratt; great-granddaughter, Isabelle Stansky; two siblings, Darlene (Dick) Allen and Gerald O.



(Carlene) Henderson; numerous nieces, nephews, other



relatives and friends; and her devoted dog, Weezy. She was preceded in death by her parents; two children, Dr. Stephen M. Pratt and Rebecca A. Pratt; and two siblings, Oscar



Henderson Jr. and William Henderson.



Visitation will be held at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Avenue, on Thursday, March 31, 2022, from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM. A chapel service will be held at Rose Hill



Burial Park, 3801 13th Street, Ashland, Kentucky 41102 on



Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 1:00 PM with Rev. Jeff Bramel



officiating. Memorial contributions can be made to Animal Friends Humane Society. Condolences can be made at



www.browndawsonflick.com