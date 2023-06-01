X

Prater, Phyllis Blaney Howard

Obituaries
2 hours ago

Blaney Howard Prater, Phyllis Jean

Phyllis Jean Blaney Howard Prater, age 85, of Dayton, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, May 24, 2023. Funeral service 11 am Friday, June 2, 2023, at Progressive Baptist Church, 4817 W. Third St. Dayton, Ohio. Visitation 9 am- 11 am. Family will receive friends 10 am- 11 am. (Mask Optional). Arrangements entrusted to House of Wheat Funeral Home.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

House Of Wheat Funeral Home Inc

2107 N Gettysburg Ave

Dayton, OH

45406

https://www.houseofwheat.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
Ballard, Alberta
2
Brown, Donald
3
Burger, Ralph
4
Ivory, James
5
Thobe, Norma
© 2023 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top